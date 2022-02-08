Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $359,017.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,001,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

