GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $218,836.77 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $218,836.77 and $62.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.60 or 0.07086180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00305196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00762143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.46 or 0.00414672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00229429 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

