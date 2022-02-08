Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 3,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,291. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a P/E ratio of -41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.