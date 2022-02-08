Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.80. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

