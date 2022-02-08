Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

GHM stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.