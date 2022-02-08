Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 350,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,645,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

