Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,765 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

CWAN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,479. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,732,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

