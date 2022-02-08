Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2022 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,459. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.