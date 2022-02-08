Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,158.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,253.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,355.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

