onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $69.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna raised their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 66,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,074. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in onsemi by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.