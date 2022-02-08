B. Riley Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.16.

TSE BLDP traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.93. 460,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,667. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$10.94 and a 52-week high of C$53.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

