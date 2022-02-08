106,321 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 1.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,524,000 after acquiring an additional 181,771 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,704. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

