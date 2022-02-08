Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,581 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $507.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $560.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

