Marathon Capital Management Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

