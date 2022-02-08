Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 380 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

