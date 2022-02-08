Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52,720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,901 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 47.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $402.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

