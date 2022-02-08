Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.92) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.94. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

