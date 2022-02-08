Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,602,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 265,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 212,658 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,916. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98.

