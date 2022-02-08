Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,077,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,483. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43.

