Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ stock remained flat at $$104.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 109,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,876. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

