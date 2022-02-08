Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,483. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.43.

