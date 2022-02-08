Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,788 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

