Junto Capital Management LP Sells 95,421 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 95,421 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.