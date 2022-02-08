Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $67,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,657. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

