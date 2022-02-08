Analysts Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,064. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.