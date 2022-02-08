Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,137 shares during the quarter. Movado Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Movado Group worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Movado Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $892.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.