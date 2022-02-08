Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $301,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

