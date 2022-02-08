Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of American Woodmark worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 2.15.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

