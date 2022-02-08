Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.00. 7,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,172 shares of company stock worth $49,336,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

