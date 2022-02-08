iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 3,411,538 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05.

