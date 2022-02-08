Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 1.62% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 493,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14,845.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 556,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 553,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. 18,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,819. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.52.

