Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 65,034 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.33. 59,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.53.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

