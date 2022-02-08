Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading 4.3% Higher

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.66. 7,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,994,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ozon during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

