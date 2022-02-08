Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 12,129 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 156,824 shares. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.