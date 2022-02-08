Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 233,007 shares.The stock last traded at $47.77 and had previously closed at $47.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,168.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

