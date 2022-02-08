SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 717,739 shares.The stock last traded at $125.64 and had previously closed at $125.38.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
