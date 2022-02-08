NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.56. NU shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 53,879 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $28,038,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

