Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. 171,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,080. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

