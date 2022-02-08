First Manhattan Co. Purchases 143,628 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $172,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

