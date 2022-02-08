Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

