Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Down to $13.59

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $13.19. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

