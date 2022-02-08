Css LLC Il Raises Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 685.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,998 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $3,423,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

