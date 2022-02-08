Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 668,618 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 668,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the second quarter worth about $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the second quarter worth about $8,599,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 44,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -57.43.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.