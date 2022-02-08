StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.
Shares of SNEX opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.