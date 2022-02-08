StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of SNEX opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares worth $1,513,749. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

