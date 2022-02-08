Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,970,231 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,970,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 6.57% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 178,571 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 27,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,761. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

