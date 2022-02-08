Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:TDC traded up $8.45 on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 41,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teradata by 279.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

