Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
NYSE:TDC traded up $8.45 on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 41,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.58.
In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teradata by 279.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.