Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Position Trimmed by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 136,264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

DGNU stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,990. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

