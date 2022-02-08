InsurAce 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.44 or 0.07040637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.02 or 0.99669123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006276 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.