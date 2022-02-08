Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537,874 shares during the period. CONX makes up 0.6% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.86% of CONX worth $35,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONX by 30.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CONX by 94.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in CONX in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

