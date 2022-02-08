General Atlantic L.P. Buys Shares of 155,000 KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. KnowBe4 makes up approximately 0.0% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $314,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,743,255 shares of company stock valued at $43,042,287.

KNBE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.